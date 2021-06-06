WATCH: Mississippi Governor Says Fetuses Could Live Outside Womb at Only 15 Weeks

791 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump’s presidency was impactful in many ways. His most long lasting actions, though, might be in the courts. Not only did he place 3 Conservative justices on the Supreme Court, he appointed Republican judges all over the United States.

And red states have been pushing lately to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Tate Reeves, the Mississippi governor appeared on CNN this weekend to talk about the efforts.

Reeves told Jake Tapper, “For people such as myself that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake [by upholding abortion rights] in the 1970s. But that’s not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall.”

The red state governor continued:

“The fact is we know so much more in America today about the formation of young [fetuses] in the womb than we did when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. And what we know now, Jake, is that we know that the heart partially formed at 15 weeks. We know that the [fetus] in the womb is practicing breathing. We know that most internal organs have started to form and we believe that child is viable outside the womb.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsqTsUowpcU

Of course, we don’t know that. The youngest premature baby to ever survive was born at 21 weeks old. Tapper, however, did not push back on the claims Reeves made during the broadcast.