Liz Cheney Calls Trump Inciting Insurrection Against Congress “The Most Dangerous Thing” a President Has Done

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on “The Axe Files with David Axelrod” and denounced former President Donald Trump for committing what she said is the worst violation of the oath of office when he incited an insurrection against Congress on January 6.

As I said, I think what Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history,” Cheney said on the episode, which was taped Saturday. “And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was was inexcusable.”

Cheney further compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of the Chinese Communist Party.

“When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” she said.

“When he says that our system doesn’t work … when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us,” Cheney continued. “And and it’s very dangerous and damaging … and it’s not true.”

Cheney was ousted from her leadership position in the House after she pushed back against Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 general election when Trump issued a statement, more than three months after President Joe Biden took office, calling Biden’s victory “the big lie.”

Cheney responded shortly afterward with a statement of her own affirming that the 2020 general election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has denied that efforts to remove Cheney from her position as the House’s third-ranking Republican are in any way related to her vote to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress.