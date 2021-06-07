Stormy Daniels Confirms Her Lawyer Has Been Speaking with Prosecutors Investigating Trump Organization

Advertising

During an appearance on CNN, adult film actress Stormy Daniels confirmed her attorney has been speaking with prosecutors who’ve been investigating former President Donald Trump’s company.

“I have not been called to testify,” she said. “I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in contact with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate.”

Daniels said she would cooperate in the event she is deposed by investigators.

“I would tell them everything I know,” she said. “I would tell them I was approached, I would tell them I have evidence that the money came from an account set up at the direction of Donald Trump, I would tell them that money was traced back to Russian funds, I would give them copies of the bank wires and all of the transcripts for that, and I think that anybody should be really terrified that a normal citizen can take the fall for somebody in power.”

Daniels was thrust into the spotlight after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen found himself at the center of the questions regarding a payment Daniels received from him as part of the non-disclosure agreement to keep her from discussing a sexual encounter with Trump back in 2006, while married to his current wife, Melania, and just a few months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron.

A separate lawsuit filed by Daniels contended that Cohen initiated a “bogus arbitration” hearing against her without notifying her beforehand, and a copy of the restraining order against Daniels confirms that the judge made a “one-party” ruling that did not require her to be notified.

Cohen previously claimed that he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and that the president never reimbursed him for the settlement. But during a highly publicized 60 Minutes broadcast, Daniels’ then-attorney Michael Avenatti presented documents showing that the payment was sent to Cohen at his Trump Tower location, and communicated through his official Trump Organization email, indicating that he made the payment on Trump’s behalf. Analysts have posited that the exchange of funds could well be an illegal campaign expenditure on Trump’s behalf.

During the same interview, Daniels confirmed she’d received threats to stay quiet, including from a man she said threatened her and her young daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot.

Last month, the Federal Election Commission dropped an investigation into the payment after failing to find that Trump “knowingly and willfully” violated campaign finance law, a decision that both Daniels and Cohen, who received a prison sentence for lying to Congress about the payment, harshly criticized.

You can watch Daniels’ interview below.

Stormy Daniels says her attorney has been in contact with New York investigators as part of their investigation into former President Trump and his company.https://t.co/HPA0VU5VQp pic.twitter.com/bQ0uhQ7q8Y — New Day (@NewDay) June 7, 2021