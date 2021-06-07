Trump to Shake Some More Money Out of His Supporter’s Pockets by Going on a Speaking Tour With Disgraced Former Fox Host Bill O’Reilly

Advertising

Donald Trump is still the headliner in the Republican party. The GOP members in the House of Representatives have made sure of that. Still, there is an air of desperation is pretty much all of the former president’s moves these days.

Trump is certainly tired of sitting at his golf clubs, unable to use his Twitter account to attack his political enemies. Instead, he’s going to take to the road to do so. Today, the former president announced that he will be going on a speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly.

The former president said in a statement:

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them.”

O’Reilly is certainly an interesting choice to headline the tour with Trump. The Conservative commentator was once a ratings giant for the Fox News network. He left the network in 2017 after setting multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits for tens of millions of dollars.



The former Fox host explained his role in the tour, “My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring.”

Since he left the White House in January of this year, Trump has been eager to get back on the road again. This speaking tour is an easy way to not only get in front of his supporters but get some money out of their pockets as well.