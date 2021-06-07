WATCH: Former FBI Agent Figliuzzi Says Trump is Now Essentially Working for China and Russia

Advertising

Donald Trump hit the stage again this weekend, speaking at a North Carolina GOP event. The speech featured a litany of lies including Trump’s continued claims about 2020 election fraud.

In 2016, Russia helped Trump get elected, hoping for a pliable world leader who would turn a blind eye to their abuses. According to Frank Figliuzzi, they got that and more.

The former FBI agent told Nicolle Wallace that, at this point, Trump is basically working for Moscow and Beijing. He told the host: