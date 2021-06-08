Biden Doesn’t Fall For The Republican Con As He Ends Talks On Infrastructure

Advertising

President Biden has ended talks with Republicans on infrastructure as he did not fall for their con to kill his bill.

Politico reported:

Bipartisan infrastructure talks between President Joe Biden and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are over, according to an administration official. The president will now focus on working with a bipartisan group of 20 senators.

Biden and Capito spoke for five minutes on Tuesday, the West Virginia senator said, the final conversation in what’s been a stubborn deadlock over how to pay for a massive infrastructure bill and how large that measure should be. The two sides were about $700 billion apart after the GOP’s final offer.

Advertising

Mitch McConnell was trying to drag President Biden into protracted negotiations that went nowhere, as he wants to run out the clock on Biden’s first two years in office and hopes that Republicans win control of Congress during the 2022 midterm.

President Biden knew that Republicans wouldn’t make a deal, even if he offered things that they claimed to want. There is nothing that President Biden could offer that would have gotten Senate Republicans to yes.

The writing was on the wall last week when Biden told Senate Republicans that their latest infrastructure proposal was not good enough.

The President knew exactly what Mitch McConnell was up to, which is why he cut off negotiations.

Mitch McConnell tried to con Joe Biden, but the president didn’t fall for it, and Democrats are closer to passing their own bill and giving the economy another boost.