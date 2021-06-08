“I Have No Respect for These People” Brian Sicknick’s Girlfriend Blasts Trump and GOP Lawmakers [Video]

Advertising

Up until the moment that the ex-president’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol, Brian Sicknick and his girlfriend Sandra Garza were Trump supporters. But Sicknick died following the insurrection and Garza has been searching for answers.

Both Sicknick’s mother, Gladys, and Garza visited with Republicans asking them to support a 1/6 commission. Their pleas fell on deaf ears though, as the GOP lawmakers opted to protect themselves and Donald Trump.

During a Tuesday night interview with Erin Burnett, Garza lit into Trump and those lawmakers who back him. She told the CNN host, “For Trump to say and I watched his speech in North Carolina, for him to say that he loves America and he’s a patriot is disgusting. The patriots are people like Liz Cheney. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and all of the Senators who voted yes. Those are the true patriots and those are the people that love America.”

"I have no respect for these people" Brian Sicknick's girlfriend, Sandra Garza, rips Donald Trump and his Republican enablers. pic.twitter.com/5Oy1ElRKEu — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 9, 2021

Garza continued:

“I had said that I would be willing to meet with Trump, not because I want to sit down and have tea and cookies with them. No, because I want answers. We and the rest of the families deserve answers. I am going to slam him with hard questions. I am not intimidated by Donald Trump-like some of the people on Capitol Hill. I have no respect for these people. They are selling their souls for power, for reelection and as Gladys had said in an earlier interview, it lines their pockets, it is disgusting.”

Republicans have consistently claimed that they “backed the blue.” When they had the chance to make good on their claims, however, they failed miserably. Good on Sandra Garza and Gladys Sicknick for calling them out.