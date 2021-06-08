Mitch McConnell Tells The American People They Don’t Need A Voting Rights Law

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that it is already illegal to discriminate against a voter based on race while opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks in opposition of the John Lewis Voting Rights bill: “There’s no threat to the voting rights law, It’s against the law to discriminate in voting on the basis of race already.” pic.twitter.com/AGnKC8V5yE — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021

McConnell summed up his reason for opposing the Voting Rights Act, “There’s no threat to the voting rights law, It’s against the law to discriminate in voting on the basis of race already, so I think it’s unnecessary.”

The leader of the Republican Senate caucus that Joe Manchin thinks will work with him on a bipartisan voting rights bill said that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is unnecessary. For the record, Manchin is a supporter of the Voting Rights Act, but McConnell and Senate Republicans are spelling it out for Joe Manchin to see.

Republicans are going to block every voting rights bill.

They are the party that does not want people to vote, and they are going to abuse the Senate rules to keep people from voting until people like Joe Manchin wake up and change them.