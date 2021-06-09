3 In 10 Republicans Believe Trump Will Be Reinstated as President

Advertising

According to the latest Morning Consult poll, 29% of Republicans believe former President Donald Trump will be made president again. Most Republicans (61%) dismiss the idea. The poll also found that 59% of Republicans would like to see Trump take a larger role in the party moving forward.

That’s a stark difference from Democrats (84%) and independents (70%) who dismiss the notion that Trump will be reinstated.

The poll comes after news emerged last week that Trump has reportedly been telling people that he expects he will be “reinstated” to the White House by August. The information came via New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. There is no constitutional basis that supports Trump’s claim.

“And none of that is possible. But this is the kind of thing that he is trying to flush into the conservative media ecosystem,” Haberman said during an appearance on CNN. “And I expect it to get more intense the more he is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general in New York and the threat of indictment over the coming months.”

Advertising

Last month, Manhattan’s district attorney convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Trump, executives at his company, or the Trump Organization itself should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges.

Trump has criticized the creation of the panel as an example of partisan drudgery and repeated his lies about the integrity of the 2020 general election, which he has repeatedly claimed, despite evidence to the contrary, was fraudulent.

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” Trump said in a statement at the time. “Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!”

Haberman shared the information as controversy swirled around Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. Flynn appeared to endorse an overthrow of the United States government.

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right,” Flynn responded to a member of the audience at a Dallas event who inquired whether a coup not unlike the one that happened in Myanmar in February.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who has represented Flynn in the past, insisted Flynn had not encouraged “any act of violence or any military insurrection.” She attributed the furor surrounding Flynn’s comments to media distortion. A Parler account belonging to Flynn later claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

“Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort,” the message said.