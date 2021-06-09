“If You’re Attacking Me, You’re Attacking Science” Dr. Fauci Rips Into Marsha Blackburn and Other GOP Lawmakers [VIDEO]

Advertising

Slowly but surely, the fight against COVID-19 is coming to an end. A fair amount of people in the country are now fully vaccinated and businesses are fully opening.

And now that Donald Trump is now out of office, Republicans are focused on gaslighting the public on his leadership during the pandemic. One of the ways they choose to do so is by attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci appeared on Meet the Press Daily on Tuesday and ripped into some of his critics.

Host Chuck Todd asked the doctor about a recent video posted by Marsha Blackburn. The Tennessee senator claimed, “Dr. Fauci was emailing with Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook, trying to create that narrative. Cherrypicking information so that you would only know what they wanted you to know, and there would be a narrative that would fit with this cherrypicked information.”

Fauci responded, “I don’t have a clue of what she’s talking about. … And I’m sorry, I don’t want to be pejorative against a united States senator but I have no idea what she’s talking about. And you know Chuck, if you go through each and every one of the points which are so ridiculous, just painfully ridiculous, if you go through each and every one of them, you can explain and debunk it immediately.”

Advertising

Dr. Fauci slams Marsha Blackburn and other critics, "If you're attacking me, you're also attacking science." pic.twitter.com/5M0LbtPQOG — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 9, 2021

The doctor continued, “all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science. Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people, and there was pushback against me. So if you are trying to get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science.”

It is no great surprise that Republicans are going after Fauci to distract from Trump. But lawmakers have found, time and time again, that the doctor is a formidable opponent.