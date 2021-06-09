“I’m Never Going to Fully Understand This”: Watch Sanjay Gupta Rip Into the Ohio Magnet Conspiracy Theorist

Advertising

As more and more Americans get inoculated against COVID-19, the anti-vaccination people seem to be getting increasingly desperate.

During a Tuesday night hearing in Ohio, a doctor named Sherri Tenpenny made some wild claims about vaccinations. She told lawmakers, “They (people who have gotten their shots) can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

Jake Tapper asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta about conspiracy theories during a Wednesday night CNN broadcast. The doctor responded:

“I’m never going to fully understand this, Jake. I mean, you know, it predates this pandemic, these types of conspiracy theories. I mean, you and I have talked about this in the past. I get when people advocate crazy things in order to sell something. She has a book: Just Say No to Vaccines [sic]. Maybe that’s it. There is no evidence of this and let’s not equivocate. There is no microchip or tracking device, or some sort of other product that’s attached to these vaccines. You know, it’s harmful when you look overall at vaccine skepticism, but one thing I will tell you is that she is probably preaching to an audience that already sort of believes what she says.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1402773018745708554

At this point, vaccinations are readily available for all Americans. People like Dr. Tenpenny are very unlikely to get their shots. Still the United States seems likely to reach it’s vaccination goals soon.

