Big Oil Loses As The Keystone XL Pipeline Is Officially Dead

The developer behind the Keystone Pipeline has pulled the plug. The project is dead and in the dustbin of history.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Canada’s TC Energy Corp. TRP 0.59% and the Albertan provincial government said Wednesday they would scuttle the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, bringing to an end a yearslong controversy over an effort to pipe more Canadian crude to the U.S.

The decision had been expected after President Biden used his first day in office to revoke a key permit for the pipeline to cross the country’s northern border, shutting down construction.

The fight over the Keystone Pipeline stretched into its third presidential administration. Republicans have been claiming for nearly a decade that Keystone would be a job creator, but this claim was absurdly false with the pipeline only creating dozens of permanent full-time jobs.

It took years and years of struggle, but the American people won one for the environment. The battle first began in 2008, and finally, with Joe Biden in office, Big Oil lost as someday we might all look back on the death of Keystone as the first step toward a clean energy boom in the United States.