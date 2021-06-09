Mitch McConnell Blames Biden For His Efforts To Sabotage Infrastructure

Advertising

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spun a tale of woe on the Senate floor as he tried to blame President Biden for not falling for his infrastructure sabotage.

Video of McConnell:

McConnell says he was disappointed to learn that President Biden walked away from negotiations on infrastructure pic.twitter.com/0BsFPSldwv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2021

Sen. McConnell claimed that Biden left Republicans at the negotiating table because he refused to give up his promises to the left-wing of the Democratic Party. McConnell’s tale leaves out the fact that Republicans never made a serious offer on infrastructure and they refuse to ralse taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for infrastructure spending.

As former Rep. David Jolly put it, McConnell and McCarthy never had any intention of compromising with President Biden on infrastructure:

Former GOP congressman David Jolly says that the lesson continues to be handed down to Biden and congressional Democrats daily that, "There is no bipartisanship working with Republicans in Congress. It's not going to happen." pic.twitter.com/5PSBwCLT6T — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 9, 2021

Joe Biden walked away because Republicans weren’t serious about negotiating. The whole negotiations were a con to see if Biden would dump his principles for a bill in the name of bipartisanship.

Biden wouldn’t sell Democrats out, so Mitch McConnell is trying to blame the President for his attempted legislative sabotage.

The President outplayed McConnell, so all that the minority leader can do is cook up some spin for Fox News.

McConnell is trying to twist the reality that Joe Biden held firm and won.