WATCH: Former Mueller Lawyer Says Prosecutors May Have Found Their Trump Organization “Insider”

Advertising

New York prosecutors have been looking into the Trump Organization for a while now. And the news has continually gotten worse for the former president.

In addition to the Trump children, the state is also looking into people who worked for the family business. The media has focused on CFO Allen Weisselberg who began his career working for Fred Trump.

Andrew Weissman, who worked on Robert Mueller’s team, says that the investigation might be getting deeper. He revealed to Ari Melber that another member of the Trump organization could flip.

The prosecutor told the MSNBC host, “I’d like to throw out one more name, which is Jeff McConney, because I don’t think that’s gotten enough attention because last week the reports were that he went into the state grand jury and he is the controller of the Trump Organization.”

Advertising

Weissman continued:

“So, again, all speculation, but clearly you’re looking for an insider. That’s why there is so much focus on Allen Weisselberg trying to get somebody who is on the inside who would know where every penny went. Well, that’s the controller as well as the CFO. So if Jeff McConney is cooperating, that is really bad news potentially for Weisselberg and for the Trump Organization and other individuals up to and including the former president. In other words, Manhattan may have found their insider, because it would be unusual to put somebody like McConney into the state grand jury, where he would be given immunity as soon as he testifies automatically, if they didn’t think that he had something useful to provide.”

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissman thinks that New York prosecutors may have flipped yet another member of the Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/jgk5qsIqq1 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 10, 2021

It is rumored that Trump could be indicted before the year is out. Before that happens, though, it looks like NY prosecutors hope to make an ironclad case.