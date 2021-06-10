CNN’s Jim Acosta Blasts Tucker Carlson as a “Race-Baiting Tyrant”

Advertising

Soon after the 2020 election, Fox News seemed to be softening its edges. Facing competition from extremist competitors like Newsmax and OAN, the long-time Conservative network may have been looking to appeal to a more moderate base.

That all ended after the insurrection. Fox has gone all in on Trump and his lies. Jim Acosta, a frequent critic of Trump, has become a fierce critic of the competing network. During a recent podcast interview with Mediaite, Acosta blasted Fox and especially Tucker Carlson.

Acosta told Aidan McLaughlin, “What they’ve decided to do since [the election] is double down on being what I call the bullshit factory. They churn out segments that gin up outrage that they know is going to piss off their viewers and so on — even if it’s cockamamy made up nonsense. And they do it for the simple reason of attracting viewers, and ginning up the ratings.”

The CNN host then said that people at Fox are happy to hear him call out their network. “There were people at Fox who were pinging me during the Trump presidency saying, ‘Way to go, Jim. Keep going,’ and so on. I know there are folks out there who want to do the right thing. But to some to some extent, they’ve decided to become something like the tobacco industry where they’ve decided, ‘OK, we know we make a product that harms people, but we’re but we’re just going to have to double down and do it because it’s just making a shit-ton of money.”

Acosta then ripped Carlson, “He has these moments where he just sounds like a race-baiting tyrant. And it’s like, what is he doing? What is that? It’s ginning up anger, and rage, and frustration in a certain segment of the American public. And I do think it does just a great deal of harm to this country.”

