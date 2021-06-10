McConnell on Whether He’ll Welcome Trump’s Involvement in Midterm Elections: “Well, He Has His Own Agenda”

Advertising

Speaking to Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) evaded the question of whether he would “welcome” former President Donald Trump’s involvement come midterm elections in 2022.

“Well, he has his own agenda,” McConnell said of Trump, before proceeding to criticize the Biden administration.

“And my view is we’re going to focus on this administration and the future, what they’re trying to do to the country, and make it a referendum in the fall of ’22 on how people feel about this new government they narrowly elected while they continue a 50-50 Senate and a close score over in the House,” he said.

You can hear McConnell’s remarks in the video below.

FOX NEWS: Will you welcome the former president's involvement in the midterms? McCONNELL: Well, he has his own agenda pic.twitter.com/aU279QVsAQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2021

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been largely strained since McConnell acknowledged President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 general election even as Trump mounted a failed campaign to overturn the election results that culminated in the Capitol riot of January 6.

Trump has been vocal about his distaste for McConnell as he makes public appearances to support Republicans in the midterms and drum up support for a potential presidential run in 2024.

“Had Mike Pence had the courage to send the Electoral College vote back to states for recertification, and had Mitch McConnell fought for us instead of being the weak and pathetic leader he is, we would right now have a Republican President who would be VETOING the horrific Socialistic Bills that are rapidly going through Congress,” he claimed in a statement in April.