Jason Easley

Rep. Steve Cohen Urges FBI Director To Investigate Trump For Terrorism

During a hearing with FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) urged him to investigate Trump for domestic terrorism.

From a glass half full perspective, the FBI Director did not deny that they are investigating high-profile politicians in the Republican Party, including Trump, for their role in the Capitol attack.

Republicans are trying to make America forget about the attack on 1/6, but elected officials like Rep. Cohen aren’t letting them off of the hook. The Trump domestic terror attack on the Capitol won’t be forgotten, and Democrats are going to pressure the FBI to investigate Trump and the elected Republicans who may have been involved.