Rep. Steve Cohen Urges FBI Director To Investigate Trump For Terrorism

Advertising

During a hearing with FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) urged him to investigate Trump for domestic terrorism.

Video:

Director Chris Wray won’t say whether the FBI is investigating President Trump for his role in the January 6th insurrection. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) says “I would urge you to do it.” pic.twitter.com/OVEZVuH8W6 — The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2021

The full exchange:

Advertising

"…the lottery sales tickets—the people that do the bootlegging in the streets. But you, to the best of my knowledge, haven't done anything to go after the people who incited the riot. The big bosses. The leaders. Which was [for instance] Donald Trump. Do you have any… — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 10, 2021

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: "Well, uh, again, Congressman, ah, something along the lines of what I said earlier, because we have not one but now close to 500 pending criminal cases—all of which are in the hands of judges who feel very strongly about how much I discuss pending cases… — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 10, 2021

"…charged with conspiracy—" COHEN: "I appreciate that. I understand that. I'm talking about Mr. Big—#1. Have you gone after the people who incited the riot?" WRAY: "I don't think it would be appropriate to discuss whether we are or aren't going after certain individuals." — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 10, 2021

From a glass half full perspective, the FBI Director did not deny that they are investigating high-profile politicians in the Republican Party, including Trump, for their role in the Capitol attack.

Republicans are trying to make America forget about the attack on 1/6, but elected officials like Rep. Cohen aren’t letting them off of the hook. The Trump domestic terror attack on the Capitol won’t be forgotten, and Democrats are going to pressure the FBI to investigate Trump and the elected Republicans who may have been involved.