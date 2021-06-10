WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlin Collins Rips Trump For Attempting to Sabotage Biden’s Meeting With Putin

Advertising

It should have been pretty clear to Donald Trump who the country’s allies were. Instead, the former president treated the country’s enemies like friends and alienated long term supporters.

And while Trump is out of office, he isn’t done hurting US foreign policy. Joe Biden is currently on his first major overseas trip and will be soon meeting with Vladimir Putin. Prior to that meeting Trump issued a statement siding with Russia over US officials.

Trump wrote, among other things, “Our government has rarely had such lowlifes as these working for it. Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin — don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!”

Former US president says he still trusts Russia more than the government he once led. pic.twitter.com/5Wkwj8KOwZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 10, 2021

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins ripped Trump over the comments. She began, “The former president is putting out a stunning statement, essentially repeating his embrace of Putin at that summit, embracing him, of course, over U.S. intelligence. Instead framing it as siding with Putin over Obama officials, even though it was the president’s own intelligence officials at the time that said yes, they did believe interfered in the election.”

CNN's Kaitlin Collins accuses Donald Trump of attempting to sabotage meeting between Biden and Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/LKBQ5wZ29A — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 11, 2021

The reporter continued, “But I think what’s so stunning about this statement from Trump tonight, it’s essentially trying to sabotage this meeting between Biden and Putin and sowing discord days ahead of it. To do it with a U.S. president, your predecessor, when you see former presidents kind of go into the background, remain quiet while someone else takes over, it is still notable. But the White House says yes, they are moving ahead with this meeting.”

If it hasn’t been clear by his prior actions, Trump has no interest in doing what’s best for the country, he only wants to do what is best for him.