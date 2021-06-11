Opinion: The Partisan Creep Who “Broke America” Says The Era Of Bipartisanship Is Over

Advertising

On Tuesday past one of the most partisan and obstructive politicians in recent memory made a statement that beggars belief by claiming that because Democrats introduced a bill that patriarchal Republicans and evangelicals oppose on principle, “the era of bipartisanship is over.”

Of course the remark came from partisan king “Moscow” Mitch McConnell. Although bipartisanship still occasionally works in Washington, when it fails miserably it is always down to McConnell. His penchant for obstructing anything even one Democrat supports, including anything enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, has earned him the label as the Republican malcontent who singlehandedly “broke America” and the most evil man in politics.

It is no secret that McConnell will go down in history as dyed-in-the-wool partisan hack, or that he is renowned for obstructing any legislation or supporting any policy that he supported simply because a Democrat came out to s it. But the audacity of McConnell to state that the reason bipartisanship is over is because Democrats fail to toe the Republican line and do their bidding is as inherently obscene as the vile creep who uttered those words.

McConnell’s remark was over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer having the temerity to introduce legislation to bring pay equity to women and members of the LGBTQ community. Instead of being honest and saying he, like the preponderance of patriarchal Republicans, really wants to perpetuate the pay disparity that favors white males, he said this prior to obstructing a simple procedural vote with a filibuster:

“It’s pretty clear the era of bipartisanship is over. The majority leader is starting with the so-called paycheck-fairness bill late this afternoon, which is essentially a giveaway to the plaintiffs’ lawyers in America.

Now it doesn’t matter what McConnell’s absurd reason was for blocking a procedural vote on the bill. It is his male bovine excrement statement that because a piece of legislation that passed the Democratic controlled House and Majority Leader Schumer introduced it, “the era of bipartisanship is over.”

The prescient question someone in the Senate should have asked McConnell is: “If the era of bipartisanship really is over, then who ended it you filthy partisan hack?”

The same thing happened when a vote came up on the “bipartisan commission” to investigate Trump’s January 6 insurrection and assault on the United States Capitol. McConnell was behind the push for Republicans to defeat the bill even after he stated emphatically and with uncharacteristic candor that everyone with a pulse knew Trump was responsible for inciting insurrection against the United States.

Over at MSNBC Steve Benen listed just a few of McConnell’s more nefarious actions to make sure only Republican policies are advanced. Mr. Benen wrote:

“It was McConnell who changed Senate norms to require 60-vote supermajorities on every piece of legislation of any significance. It was McConnell who was responsible for creating the modern judicial confirmation wars. It was McConnell who spearheaded every recent attempt to derail campaign-finance reforms.”

Of course McConnell did everything in his power to stop any and everything democrats proposed during President Barack Obama’s tenure, including thumbing his nose at the Constitution’s process for filling a Supreme Court vacancy.

He has recently stated that he will move the proverbial Heaven and real Earth to continue on that path saying: “one hundred percent of our [Republicans’] focus is stopping this [Biden] administration.”

According to a poll in late January of this year, a whopping 71 percent of Americans want Republicans to work with the Biden Administration in a spirit of bipartisanship to get things accomplished.

However, like everything the majority of Americans want and hope for, Republicans guided by the partisan punk McConnell will never acquiesce to the will of the people because it means working for the good of the country; something McConnell and his fascist underlings will never allow because bipartisanship means sharing power. And anyone with a pulse knows everything McConnell works for is power and not the good of the country.