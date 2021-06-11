Trump Rats To Be Exposed As DOJ Watchdog Launches Spying On Democrats Probe

5.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The DOJ’s internal watchdog will investigate the subpoenas that were used to spy on Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee.

NBC News reported:



The Department of Justice’s internal watchdog will investigate the Trump-era seizure of communication records from some Democratic lawmakers and journalists, the agency announced Friday.

It joins a burgeoning effort in Congress to unearth more details about what happened in 2017 when the DOJ under President Donald Trump asked Apple to turn over communication metadata for at least two Democratic House members, their staff and family members.

Garland and the DOJ had to do something immediately because the scandal is quickly mushrooming, and not speaking to the members of Congress who were spied on was completely unacceptable.

The DOJ watchdog report will dig deep and expose who requested these subpoenas and everyone who was involved in the process. As Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said, any person at the DOJ who was involved in this must be immediately fired.

The good news about this scandal is that will unearth the corrupt Trump rats that the former president infested into the Justice Department.

The truth will be exposed, and hopefully, it will lead to a total clean-up of the Department of Justice.