Alex Jones May Get Trump Locked Up By Claiming White House Coordinated 1/6 Attack With Him

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says that he was in conversations with the Trump White House, and they coordinated the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

Alex Jones paid $500,000 to organize the insurrection on January 6th and he admits to getting his marching orders from Donald Trump. They literally sponsored a domestic terrorist attack on our nation's capital. Arrest them. pic.twitter.com/BW3R40TP4s — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 12, 2021

Jones said, “Then the White House told me three days before, we’re going to have you lead the march. The Secret Service before Trump finishes thirty minutes before. We’ll lead you to a point, take you out of the front row, and lead you to the place where we want you to start the march, and then Trump will tell people go and I will meet you at the Capitol.”

There are two very big ifs here, but if the video is accurate, and Jones is telling the truth, the White House coordinated the 1/6 attack with the insurrectionists.

There are independent reports that appear to support some of Jones’s claim as Trump White House officials were in contact and coordinating with the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol before January 6.

If Jones’s story is true, and given his relationship with the former president, there are strong indicators that it could be, Trump and his administration tried to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021.

If substantiated, the story could provide enough evidence to lock up members of the Trump administration, Alex Jones, and Donald Trump.