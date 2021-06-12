Congressman Busts Republicans Using Russian Talking Points To Describe Trump

Advertising

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said that Putin used the exactly same language as Republicans in Congress when asked to describe Trump in an NBC interview.

Video:

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) points out that Putin and Republicans in Congress use the same language when describing Trump, so it sounds a lot like Republicans are using Russian talking points. pic.twitter.com/CHBZaHmN5Q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 12, 2021

Rep. Connolly said on MSNBC:

Advertising

I was also struck with his description of Trump. I don’t mean this facetiously, but frankly, those words could have come out of a lot of mouths of Republican enablers in the Republican congress.

….

Talented man, didn’t come from Washington, shook things up, you might not like him, but he — well, this was a man who didn’t know anything about U.S. Government and didn’t care, who violated democratic norms, who incited an insurrection, who as we’re now learning has violated the rights of journalists and members of congress in seeking his Department of Justice in the worst of the Nixonian tradition, seeking e-mails and telephone logs to basically intimidate and get dirt on people he would then try to suppress. No wonder Vladimir Putin likes him.

The fact that a member of Congress could so easily match up Putin’s description of Trump with Republican talking points about Trump is telling. The language is the same as the Russians used in their 2016 election interference campaign. Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), but trying to inject Russian propaganda into the US political conversation for years.

The GOP is Putin’s party, and their messaging match-up is a warning sign that Russia isn’t done meddling in US elections.