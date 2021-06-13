Bernie Sanders Says Biden Campaign Treated Him Significantly Better than Clinton Campaign

Advertising

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination for president and in 2020, Joe Biden had that honor. In each year, the runner up was the same person, Bernie Sanders.

Sanders represents the progressive wing of the Democratic party and has millions of supporters. In 2020, he worked much harder on rallying those supporters. The reason, he says, is that he was treated much better by Biden.

The Vermont senator made the comments during a recent talk with CNN’s Gloria Borger. The host asked of Clinton’s treatment, “You weren’t welcomed?” Sanders replied, I was tolerated. My support was — they wanted my support, obviously.”

Sanders also talked about his relationship with Biden and why he admires the president. He told Borger, “[Biden] does things sometimes that I think are really not a good idea. But I understand why he does it. Because he’s made promises to people, and he wants to keep his promises.”

The Vermont lawmaker continued, “[Biden has a] very strong sense of loyalty, which I like and respect. We are going to have our differences, but I ultimately trust you, and you are going to trust me. We are not going to double-cross each other. There will be bad times, but we are going to get through this together.”

Sanders is a very important and influential lawmaker. Biden has been very smart so far to court the senator and treat him with respect.