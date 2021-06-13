Netanyahu Blames Biden For Permitting The Extermination Of The Jews As He’s Kicked To The Curb

Advertising

Now former Prime Minister Netanyahu tried to tie President Biden to the extermination of the Jews in 1944 on his way out the door.

Haaretz reported:

Describing the incoming government as an existential threat to the state of Israel, Netanyahu claimed that Biden, his “friend of 40 years,” asked him to keep their disagreements about Washington’s attempt to rejoin its nuclear agreement with Iran out of the public eye but that he had rejected his entreaties.

“In 1944, at the height of the Holocaust, Roosevelt refused to bomb the trains and gas [chambers], which could have saved many of our people. Today we have a voice, we have a country and we have a defensive force,” he said, in an implicit rebuke of Biden.

Advertising

Bringing up the Holocaust and trying to insinuate that Biden won’t defend Israel and will allow people to be exterminated was a move of a truly desperate autocrat. Netanyahu has more at stake than just position and political power.

He is on trial for bribery and corruption. A conviction will result in a prison sentence.

Netanyahu is gone, but he won’t be totally away until he is criminally convicted. He and his buddy Trump are birds of a feather who deserve the same fate.