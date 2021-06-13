WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Claims That She Never Lied as Donald Trump’s Press Secretary

Advertising

Donald Trump has some of the most memorable press secretaries in modern US history. First there was Sean Spicer who falsely claimed there were more attendees at Donald Trump’s inauguration than Barack Obama’s. Then there was the always cheerful Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Trump administration closed with Kayleigh McEnany in the position. The former CNN pundit claimed that she would never lie to the press. She broke that promise on numerous occasions. But during a recent speech at a Turning Point USA event, McEnany claimed that she never told a mis-truth from her lectern.

The former press secretary told the assembled that she was once asked if she would lie to the media. “And I said without hesitation, no,” she remarked. “And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information.”

McEnany continued, “Our motto was this: offense only. Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies — if I can use that word — told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we must be on offense.”

The former press secretary has a well earned reputation as an unrepentant liar. She’s now ply her trade as a personality on Fox News.