The House Cleaning Begins As Trumper DOJ Official Resigning Over Spying On Democrats

One of the top Trump holdovers in the Department of Justice is resigning in the first housecleaning step over the DOJ spying on Democrats.

The AP reported:

The Justice Department’s top national security official is resigning from his position after revelations that the department secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media.

John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Demers is one of the few Trump DOJ officials who remained in the Biden administration, but there are questions about what he knew and his involvement in the spying on House Intelligence Committee Democrats, staffers, and their families.

Some say that Demers was planning on resigning anyway, but the internal DOJ investigation pushed him out of the door faster.

It is a clear signal that Attorney General Garland is listening to the growing public outcry. The overdue house cleaning at the Justice Department looks like it has begun, and Demers should not be the last person involved with the spying to be shown the door.