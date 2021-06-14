He Made it a Little Worse: Rap Star ASAP Rocky Wishes Trump Hadn’t Gotten Involved in His Swedish Legal Troubles

Advertising

One of the stranger elements of Donald Trump’s presidency was his outreach to famous rappers. Prior to the election, he received endorsements from Lil Wayne and Lil Pump (who he referred to as Lil Pimp).

Trump also had a famous friendship with Kanye West. And it was Kanye West who asked the former president to get involved when rap star ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden. ASAP Rocky talks about Trump’s involvement in a new film about the arrest called Stockholm Syndrome.

The former president tweeted in July of 2019, “Many, many members of the African American community have called me — friends of mine — and said, ‘Could you help?’ So I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country … I have been called by so many people asking me to help.”

“I kinda was scared that Trump was going to f*ck it up,” the rapper says. “But then on the other hand, I’m just like, ‘That’s what’s up, man.’ You want the most support you could and it’s like, ‘Oh, the president supports you.’ That felt good. Cause for the most part, I don’t think he ever knows what’s going on in the urban communities … I was thankful for that, I can’t lie. I was also scared that it would jeopardize me being in [jail] longer.”

The rap star closed his thoughts on the matter, “In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man, especially if he helped me. That’s the narrative they pushin’: That he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.”

This was one of many short cut attempts by Trump to reach of to the African American community. Voters saw through it, though. Joe Biden won the Black vote in 2020 by nearly 75%.