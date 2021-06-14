It Gets Worse For Republicans As GOP Can’t Block Subpoenas Of Barr And Trump DOJ Employees

Advertising

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) pointed out that Republicans can’t block subpoenas of former AG William Barr and other Trump DOJ employees.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Thank you to Chairman @RepJerryNadler and his leadership. We on @HouseJudiciary are ready to get to the bottom of this scandal. Also, we can subpoena former DOJ employees. We hope House Republicans support this investigation as well, but they cannot block our subpoenas. https://t.co/MMCYjYH3SN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 14, 2021

Not only is there now an investigation into Trump using the DOJ to spy on his supposed enemies, but those Trump DOJ employees have no one in their corner to block, slow down, or stop the House investigation.

Advertising

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee will be able to subpoena whoever they want, and Republicans can’t do anything about it. If a former Trump DOJ employee wants to contest the subpoena in court, they will be paying for it out of their own pocket.

Republicans are screwed, as their worst nightmare heading into 2022 is about to come true. Even out of office, the former failed one-term president’s legacy of corruption continues to haunt the GOP’s midterm election hopes.