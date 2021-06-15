Biden Is Nominating Judicial Nominees Faster Than Any Modern President

Advertising

President Biden announced his fourth slate of judicial nominations. Biden nominated 24 nominees faster than any president in modern history.

The White House announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

As he continues to move at a historic pace with respect to judicial nominees, the President is announcing five new candidates for the federal bench and two new candidates for District of Columbia courts, all of whom are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.

….

Advertising

This is President Biden’s fourth round of names for federal judicial positions, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 24.

President Biden has spent decades committed to strengthening the federal bench, which is why he continues to move at an unparalleled speed with respect to judicial nominations. His first judicial nominations announcement was made faster than that of any new President in modern American history, and today’s announcement continues that trend.



Brookings confirmed that Biden is appointing more nominees earlier in his term than any president since 1981.

Because Mitch McConnell spent four years in the Senate doing virtually nothing but confirming judicial nominees, Biden won’t be able to restore balance and swing the courts back in four years. However, he is quickly moving to diversify the judiciary and set the stage for a wipeout of McConnell and Trump’s court-packing in a potential second term.

President Biden isn’t wasting time, as he is moving to undo the damage done to the federal judiciary by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.