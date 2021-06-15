Chuck Schumer Is Not Fooling Around As He Begins Process For Democrats Passing Infrastructure Alone

Advertising

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a meeting of the Senate Budget Committee to begin the process of passing a filibuster-proof infrastructure bill.

Sahil Kapur tweeted:

NEWS —> Schumer says he’s convening a Senate Budget Committee meeting tomorrow to begin a budget resolution, i.e. the filibuster-proof vehicle for reconciliation. He reiterates his “two tracks” path: Bipartisan infra deal + separate path to advance Biden’s jobs/families plans. pic.twitter.com/gQHhzv59Ej — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 15, 2021

All of the mainstream media handwringing about a bipartisan deal could be for nothing, as Democrats have shown that they are more than willing to pass an infrastructure bill on their own without any Republican support.

Advertising

Sure, it would look nice to have a bipartisan bill, but Republicans are intent on keeping the Trump tax cuts for the rich in exchange for any agreement. If this is the deal that is on the table, Democrats should say no thanks, and prepare to give the American people what they really want. A bill that will provide for children and care for our valued seniors. A bill that tackles climate change, creates jobs and builds an economy for the future.

Republicans have no interest in making American lives better, so Majority Leader Schumer is doing what’s right and getting Democrats ready to deliver for the people on their own.