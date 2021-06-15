My Pillow Guy Moves Goalposts Again, Says Trump Will Be President Again in 6 Months

Advertising

With every day that Donald Trump is out of office, the QAnon movement gets weaker. And while many members have decided to stop following the theory, the FBI worries that others could become more violent.

One of the best known right-wing conspiracy theorists in the country is Mike Lindell. The My Pillow Guy has ignored lawsuits and mockery to continue pushing the idea that Trump will be president again. And like QAnon, he keeps on moving the goalposts.

Lindell had recently claimed that Trump would be back in office by August. But during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the pillow entrepreneur pushed the date back to within 6 months.

And not only did the My Pillow Guy claim that Trump won, he says that it wasn’t even really close. “There was 147 million registered to vote. OK, Biden got 80 million and Trump got 75 million. That’s 10 million extra voters,” he claimed. “Trump won 80 million to 68 million.”

Not only did Lindell’s claim represent a 19 million vote swing, he was also way off on the amount of registered voters in the United States. The actual number stands at 213 million.

The My Pllow Guy also predicted, “Six months from now, Trump will be our real president and our country will be heading toward its greatest rebirth in history.”

Lindell closed by saying that the insurrection was a set-up. “I’ve never even watched footage of that,” he said. “But in my opinion, it was a setup. I’ve been to over 50 rallies year. There has never been one incident. And you don’t think it was a setup? Gimme a break.”

One would hope that Lindell would be seen as a crazy person spouting nonsense. Unfortunately, there seem to be millions of Republican voters thinking the same kinds of things he does.