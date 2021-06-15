Bombshell Documents Reveal Trump Illegally Tried To Use DOJ To Overturn The Election

Advertising

Trump illegally pressured DOJ officials to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court nullifying the election and declaring a special election in six states.

The House Oversight Committee obtained the documents and found, “Documents obtained by the Committee in response to this letter show that in December 2020 and early January 2021, President Trump, his Chief of Staff, and outside allies repeatedly put pressure on senior DOJ officials to challenge the results of the presidential election and advance unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, with the apparent goal of keeping President Trump in power despite losing the 2020 election.”

Here is some of what Trump did:

On December 29, 2020, President Trump’s White House Assistant emailed Mr. Rosen, Mr. Donoghue, and Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, attaching a draft legal brief to file in the Supreme Court. She wrote, “The President asked me to send the attached draft document for your review,” and provided a phone number so they could contact the President directly.

The draft 54-page complaint demanded that the Supreme Court “declare that the Electoral College votes cast” in six states that President Trump lost “cannot be counted,” and requested that the Court order a “special election” for president in those states.

Trump really thought that he could get the Supreme Court to nullify the election and hold a new election in the six swing states that he lost. Trump didn’t want a new national election. He just wanted a new election in places like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

This is the level of corruption and criminality that Trump injected into the DOJ. It is what AG Merrick Garland must clean up.

Trump’s DOJ officials are already staring down the barrel at multiple investigations into their surveillance of Democrats, and it just got a whole lot worse for Trump and the members of his administration who tried to overturn the election.