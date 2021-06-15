WATCH: Tucker Carlson Hints That 1/6 Insurrection Was an FBI False Flag Operation

Advertising

The events of January 6th were broadcast live on all cable news channels. Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol and had no problem attacking any police officer that stood in their way.

But some on the right are starting to turn against those police officers. On Tuesday 21 Republican congresspeople voted against a bill to honor those who protected them that day. And tonight, Tucker Carlson unveiled a new conspiracy theory that the insurrection was actually an FBI false flag operation.

The Fox host told viewers, “We know that the government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers present at the Capitol on January 6, not just the ones that killed Ashley Babbitt. According to the government’s own court filings, those law enforcement officers participated in the riot, sometimes in violent ways.”

Carlson continued, “We know that because without fail, the government has thrown the book at most people who were present in the Capitol on January 6. There was a nation-wide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight.”

Tucker Carlson suggests that the 1/6 insurrection was a false flag operation by the FBI pic.twitter.com/6RR02NBy7p — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 16, 2021

The Fox host closed his theory, “But strangely, some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted coconspirators. What does that mean? Well, it means that potentially every single case they were FBI operatives. Really? In the Capitol on January 6th?”

Carlson has always been slightly unhinged, but has crown even more angry since the November election. Tonight was just another clear example of that.