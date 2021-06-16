Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Said He Collaborated With Both Donald Trump and the Secret Service on January 6th

Advertising

Most political administrations would have considered Alex Jones to be a joke. The Trump administration, though, desperately need the votes of his supporters. So they played ball.

Trump made a memorable appearance on Jones’ show InfoWars back in December of 2015. At the time, the former president was seeking the Republican nomination. And in one sense, the two men legitimized one another.

According to the right-wing host, their relationship didn’t end there. Jones recently said that he coordinated with both Trump and the Secret Service during the January 6th insurrection.

The InfoWars host made the comments on his page. He claims that he put up $500,000 of his own money to be a part of the event. “The White House told me three days before: We’re going to have you lead the march,” Jones remarked.

The conspiracy theorist then said that he coordinated with the Secret Service who took him where the March would begin. Jones continued, “Trump will tell people: Go, and I’m going to meet you at the Capitol.”

David Pakman of Free Speech TV talked about the accusations this week. He said of the comments, “Bear in mind: Alex Jones lies all the time. He may be lying here, but he may not be. And even if a fraction of this is true, it’s a whole new level of insanity related to those riots…. If Alex Jones is to be believed, he got his marching orders from the Trump White House about the January 6 riots. But understand that if one iota of this is true, the White House helped coordinate the January 6 insurrection with extremist conspiracy theorists.”

Watch a clip of the segment below: