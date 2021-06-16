Frank Figliuzzi: The GOP and Vladimir Putin Are Pushing the Exact Same Message on 1/6 Insurrection

Advertising

Joe Biden has spent the last week on the first major foreign visit of his presidency. The reviews, so far, have been very good. Boris Johnson called the new president a “breath of fresh air.” French president Emmanuel Macron said that the United States is “definitely back.”

Still, Conservative media and Republican lawmakers would have you believe that the meetings haven’t gone well. And to aid that effort, multiple GOP Reps (and Tucker Carlson) are pushing the idea that the FBI “murdered” insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt. During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, Frank Figliuzzi pointed out that Vladimir Putin and Republicans have the same message.

The former FBI agent told Nicolle Wallace, “Yeah. This is about preservation of power. They will do whatever they need to do to be re-elected to stick with the base as long as Trump is the primary influencer of their party. “

Figliuzzi continued:

“I can’t, from the national security perspective can’t let the opportunity go to not point out that, as recently as today, Vladimir Putin at his press conference regurgitated the very same message that we have U.S. Congressmen saying, which is that the people that breached the security at the Capitol were simply looking for their political voice. They were simply looking for some political solutions. Vladimir Putin said that today at his press conference and these members of congress who refuse to honor the bravery of the Capitol police officers, who protected those members of congress are echoing the same thing as Putin.” https://twitter.com/politicususa/status/1405284740916080644

Putin’s main strategy against the U.S. has always been to sow division and erode democracy. He is currently getting a big hand from Fox News and a number of GOP elected officials.