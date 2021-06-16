House Republican Refuses To Shake The Hand Of Cop Wounded In Capitol Attack

Advertising

Insurrectionist supporting Rep. David Clyde (R-GA) refused to shake the hand of wounded police officer Michael Fanone.

Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted:

#BREAKING Officer Fanone just ran into @Rep_Clyde at Capitol (he’s the “Jan 6 was a typical tour” guy). Fanone introduced himself as “someone who fought to defend the Capitol” and put out his hand. Clyde refused to shake it. To honor Trump, @housegop will dishonor the police. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 16, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) confirmed Swalwell’s tweet:

I just called Officer Fanone and confirmed this story. This is really incredible. Also relayed an interaction he had with another members Chief of Staff that was really incredibly bad and disrespectful. https://t.co/fERYjK6dWg — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2021

House Minority Leader McCarthy has been hiding from Officer Fanone for weeks. McCarthy has refused to meet with the wounded officer and hear his story about his experiences during the Capitol attack.

The next time you hear a Republican claim that they love the police, keep in mind that these are the same people who are disrespecting an officer who put his life on the line to keep them safe.