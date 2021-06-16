Posted on by Jason Easley

House Republican Refuses To Shake The Hand Of Cop Wounded In Capitol Attack

Insurrectionist supporting Rep. David Clyde (R-GA) refused to shake the hand of wounded police officer Michael Fanone.

Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) confirmed Swalwell’s tweet:

House Minority Leader McCarthy has been hiding from Officer Fanone for weeks. McCarthy has refused to meet with the wounded officer and hear his story about his experiences during the Capitol attack.

The next time you hear a Republican claim that they love the police, keep in mind that these are the same people who are disrespecting an officer who put his life on the line to keep them safe.