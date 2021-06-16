“It’s Over for Weisselberg” Mueller Prosecutor Explains Why the Walls Are Closing in for Former Trump Org CFO

Advertising

Allen Weisselberg has been with the Trump Organization for a very long time. So long, in fact, that when he started Fred Trump ran the company, not Donald.

But Weisselberg is facing serious legal jeopardy in the state of New York. And with an indictment looming, it looks like he may soon have the choice of saving himself or saving Donald Trump. During a recent interview on MSNBC, Andrew Weissmann explained the sort of trouble Weisselberg is in.

Host Ari Melber asked if the former CFO could face charges for Trump’s potential business crimes as well as personal crimes. The former Mueller prosecutor answered, “So if the Trump Organization was cheating on its own taxes, if Donald Trump was cheating on his personal taxes, it is hard to imagine that Allen Weisselberg wouldn’t have participated in some way. So you want to basically make sure that you are looking at all of that proof.”

Weissmann continued, “As Michael Cohen said, and, as you know, I rarely agree with him but I think he is right here, having the comptroller as somebody who appears to be cooperating is really significant. If I were the CFO, Weisselberg, and I knew the comptroller was cooperating and that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has all of the documentation, assuming there is some crime there, they’re going to have it because they now have a witness and they have the documentation.”

Watch a video of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann says "it's over" for Allen Weisselberg. pic.twitter.com/ReWNFBhEvH — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 17, 2021