Lauren Boebert Claims Biden Will “Return” Alaska to Putin During Today’s Summit

Advertising

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) criticized President Joe Biden, who as decades of experience in Washington and once served as the nation’s vice-president, as “unqualified” as he and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for a highly anticipated summit in Geneva.

“I surely hope Joe Biden doesn’t accidentally return the state of Alaska to Putin in their meeting,” she said. “I’m praying for America today, because there has never been a more unqualified person negotiating on our behalf.”



I surely hope Joe Biden doesn’t accidentally return the state of Alaska to Putin in their meeting. I’m praying for America today, because there has never been a more unqualified person negotiating on our behalf. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 16, 2021

Boebert’s remarks appeared to imply that Biden is not of sound mind, a conspiracy theory that has continued to circulate in right-wing circles.

Advertising

During the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks attacking Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.” ABC News broke the story, which came to light after its reporters obtained internal emails and a draft of the document.

The intelligence bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” said American intelligence determined that Russian operatives are sowing disinformation to convince the American electorate that Biden has dementia and would be unfit to serve in office. It also mentioned that Iranian and Chinese media have been raising allegations about Trump’s mental fitness.