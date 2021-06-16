The Biden-Putin Summit is Underway and the Right Wants It to Fail

786 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, for a high-stakes summit. The meeting comes as Biden criticizes Russia for its interference in American elections and for its role in recent cyberattacks, and as the Biden administration imposes sanctions on Moscow for its aggression.

The two leaders shook hands at the start of the summit, which is expected to last four to five hours.

WATCH: President Biden and President Putin shake hands at opening of hours-long summit in Geneva. https://t.co/cNVeg73njZ pic.twitter.com/cNb4hKKqu2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 16, 2021

Soon after, criticism rained down from high-profile Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who likened the summit to a “pipeline” that will further Russian interests over American ones.

The Biden-Putin Pipeline Summit has begun!pic.twitter.com/jckUGuf08m — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 16, 2021

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) derided Biden as “pathetically weak.”

Joe Biden talks tough. But when it comes to action, he's pathetically weak towards Putin. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 16, 2021

Republican candidate Laverne Spicer, who is running for election in Florida, claimed that Putin “speaks better English than” President Biden and later claimed that Biden and his “klan” are undermining the nation.

Putin speaks better English than Joe Biden. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 16, 2021

Hey Hillary just so we’re clear, Putin doesn’t need to “undermine America” because Joe Biden and his klan are doing just fine on that score💁🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 16, 2021

Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra accused Biden of “already caving on the world stage.”

Biden went from calling Putin a killer to saying that he trusts him. Biden is already caving on the world stage in front of Putin. https://t.co/SxTsCiCwgk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 16, 2021

The White House later defended Biden when critics suggested he was indicating he trusts Putin when he nodded in response to a reporter’s shouted question.

“During a chaotic free for all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head nod in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos,” Psaki said.

“I think it’s always better to meet face to face, try to determine where we have mutual interest, cooperate,” Biden said earlier, adding that he is seeking a “predictable” and “rational” relationship between the two countries.