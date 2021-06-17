Newsmax Host Eric Salcedo Predicts States Will Soon Rebel Against Joe Biden

Advertising

Fox News has always been far right. But the network has taken an even more dramatic turn since the election of Joe Biden. Leading this charge is Tucker Carlson who recently claimed that the Trump insurrection this January was actually a false flag operation conducted by the FBI.

Newsmax likes to present itself as an alternative to Fox. And in order to compete, the channel has to be even more extreme than it’s massive competitor.

Eric Salcedo tried to do just this on Thursday afternoon when he claimed that states will soon be ‘rebelling’ against Joe Biden. The Newsmax host began:

“As socialist Democrats show their hatred for our Constitution, the rule of law, and our country, as they show their hatred for our people, an awakening is occurring. It’s an awakening that the Biden Press can’t hide. Despite the left-wing media’s best efforts, the American people — Blacks, Latinos, Whites, and Asians — they’re starting to connect their misery to the socialist Democrat policies that are causing that misery.”

Salcedo continued, “Let’s give credit where credit is due. This sea change wouldn’t be happening if Biden were halfway competent and had the stamina to stand against the anti-American elements that are making policy in his backward administration. And because of their extremism, I expect more states will rebel against the lawlessness that is harming so many Americans. To those Americans, I say: Welcome to the Rebellion. May God and the Force be with you.”

"Welcome to the rebellion. May God and the force be with you" pic.twitter.com/UxaQhQl1Dw — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 17, 2021

The take by Salcedo is almost as dangerous as it is stupid. The Trump supporters in the country already rebelled against the government on January 6th. And to incite them to continue is borderline treasonous.