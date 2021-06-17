NY Times Haberman: Trump Came to Realization He Wasn’t POTUS Anymore When He Saw Biden Meet Putin

Advertising

Donald Trump functions in a very different way than most politicians. The 45th president was coddled throughout his entire life and it wasn’t very often that he faced consequences for his actions.

So Trump is having a very tough time coming to grips with the fact that he isn’t president anymore. In fact, he reportedly told friends that he expects to be put back in office once electoral fraud is proven.

It has to gall the former president to see Joe Biden meet with the same world leaders he’d been meeting with the last 4 years. In fact, Maggie Haberman says, Biden’s meeting with Putin was the moment Trump realized that he wasn’t president anymore.

The New York Times reporter made the comments to CNN’s John Berman. She told the host:

“This is the event that underscored for people around Trump and the former president himself the fact that he’s not president anymore. This was the kind of event on the world stage, getting enormous attention, that he really enjoyed, that he saw as one of the trappings of the office that he thought spoke to a sense of power and strength… it was the real moment of, ‘Oh, someone else is president and not Donald Trump.'”

Berman then chimed in, “His organization sent an email around yesterday telling everybody he’s more popular than ever before, he’s the leader of the Republican Party. It really seems to matter to him.”

Losing an election is difficult no matter how high the office is. Trump, though, seems to be more troubled about his loss than most. Especially since he can’t complain about it on Twitter.