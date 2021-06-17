Trump’s Drunk Former Doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson Wants Biden To Take A Cognitive Test

Advertising

Trump’s former drunk doctor, Ronny Jackson, is now in the House and he is demanding that Biden take a cognitive test.

Jackson wrote in a letter signed by 13 other House Republicans:

Dr. @RepRonnyJackson just sent his letter to @JoeBiden calling on him to take a cognitive test. It was signed by 13 other Republicans pic.twitter.com/tGW1StNBiS — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 17, 2021

Jackson has been trying to help Trump by questioning Biden’s mental health since last year. After Trump nominated Jackson to be VA Secretary, reports surfaced that Jackson was drunk on the job.

I will not reprint or quote from Rep. Jackson’s letter because it repeats many of the same lies that Republicans have been pushing since the 2020 campaign against Joe Biden.

The letter is so poorly written that it repeats itself, which suggests that Rep. Jackson may also need a cognitive test:

In a letter attacking Biden’s mental fitness, 14 Republican members of Congress essentially repeated the same line twice in a row but changed the timeframe from one year to 18 months pic.twitter.com/WjG6QysEPC — David Nir (@DavidNir) June 17, 2021

There is nothing in Biden’s performance as president to suggest any sort of cognitive decline. Jackson is trying to elevate himself and help Donald Trump by trotting out the same tired false attacks that didn’t work in 2020.

All you need to know about Ronny Jackson’s credibility is that this is how he described Trump’s health in 2018, “He has incredibly good genes, and it’s just the way God made him. I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old.”

If anyone needs a cognitive test, it’s Rep. Ronny Jackson.