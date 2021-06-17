WATCH: Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg Get in a Shouting Match Over Biden’s Russia Meeting

Advertising

Thus far, Joe Biden has received high marks from the press for his recent foreign trip. On Wednesday, though, he did get into a testy exchange with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

And the right-wing media has seized on that moment to allude to the entire trip as a disaster. This was the take Meghan McCain took during Thursday’s episode of The View.

The Conservative pundit told her fellow panelists:

“Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100 percent Trumpy. I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs one way or another. I just think that I have heard many people in this town, in D.C., talking that the press is getting sick of this. Of how censored he is, who he can and cannot talk to, and then spouting off to her in a way that I found not only unbecoming and ridiculous, but to do it in a foreign country, it was particularly bizarre.”

Whoopi Goldberg jumped into to note that Biden later apologized to Collins. McCain responded, “with all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologizing. He just embarrassed himself.”

Advertising

Goldberg shot back, “I don’t care that you don’t care,” and later said to McCain, “you can be how you always are!”

Following a commercial break, the ladies apologized to each other. Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of The View:

.@MeghanMcCain on Pres. Biden’s testy response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “Just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100% Trump-y” “It’s the press’ job to speak truth to power.” pic.twitter.com/239nPjqcRn — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2021