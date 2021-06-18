14 House Republicans Led by Ex-White House Doctor Revive Conspiracies About Biden’s Health and Demand He Take Cognitive Test

Advertising

14 House Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test in a letter signed by former White House Physician Ronny Jackson, now a Representative serving Texas, who previously served under former President Donald Trump.

They also addressed the letter to Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The 13 House Republicans who signed the letter were Representatives Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Andy Harris (R-Md.), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Gregory Steube (R-Fl.), Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Kat Cammack (R-Fl.), Jerry Carl (R-Al.), Pat Fallon (R-Texas), Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas.).

“We write to you today to express concern with your current cognitive state,” they write, adding: “The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Former President Trump often bragged about acing a cognitive test and regularly disparaged Biden’s health on the campaign trail. Republicans have regularly claimed Biden is not of sound mind, a conspiracy theory that has continued to circulate in right-wing circles.

During the 2020 election, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks attacking Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.” ABC News broke the story, which came to light after its reporters obtained internal emails and a draft of the document.

The intelligence bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” said American intelligence determined that Russian operatives are sowing disinformation to convince the American electorate that Biden has dementia and would be unfit to serve in office. It also mentioned that Iranian and Chinese media have been raising allegations about Trump’s mental fitness.