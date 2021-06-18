From Pelosi’s House To The Big House: Matt Gaetz Could Be Criminally Charged By July

Advertising

The investigation into the child sex trafficking of Matt Gaetz has intensified as the Congressman from Florida could be charged by July.

ABC News reported:

Sources told ABC News that prosecutors believe a decision about whether or not to bring charges against Gaetz could come as early as July.

Sources said the probe into the congressman has ramped up in recent weeks. Investigators have started interviewing more women who were allegedly introduced to Gaetz through Greenberg, who last month pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl — who later went on to work in pornography — and introducing her to other “adult men.” Since May, a new round of target letters and subpoenas in the wide-ranging investigation has been sent out, ABC News has learned.

Matt Gaetz is likely going to prison. Prosecutors appear to be amassing a growing and substantial amount of evidence against him. Gaetz tried to get a preemptive pardon from Trump before the former president left office but was turned down.

Some of the evidence that prosecutors have includes messages, payment receipts for sex with women and a minor, and witness testimony. Gaetz has floated the idea of running for president in 2024 in hopes of pulling a Trump and avoiding prison with presidential immunity, but Gaetz is more likely to be behind bars than able to run a campaign by 2024.

Matt Gaetz is poised to go from Nancy Pelosi’s House to the federal Big House.