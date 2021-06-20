Apple Told Adam Schiff That The DOJ Was Spying On Him

Advertising

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that it was Apple, not the Department of Justice, who told him that he was under surveillance.

Video:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says it was Apple, not the DOJ who told him that the government obtained his email records. Schiff called for a comprehensive review of Trump and Barr meddling in criminal cases that impacted Trump. pic.twitter.com/Gw9e5cNkIc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 20, 2021

Rep. Schiff said on CBS’s Face The Nation:

Advertising

I found out from Apple a month ago, and that is one issue that I found out from Apple and not the Justice Department about what had gone on in the last four years. The inspector general is doing an investigation, I talked with the attorney general about going beyond that, I think he really needs to do a wholesale review of all of the politicization of the department the last four years, what happened to the committee, what happened to members of the press, that is just a subset. The direct intervention by the president and the attorney general and specific criminal cases implicating the president like that of Roger Stone, one of his aides whose sentence was reduced before he was pardoned Mike Flynn, another presidential national security adviser whose case was made to completely go away, these are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department and, we don’t know how far they run, and our new attorney general has to find out.

Chairman Schiff raised a great point. It is not enough for the DOJ to do an internal review of the surveillance of Democrats and members of the press. The corruption was more widespread and went much deeper than one operation.

AG Garland must find and remove all of the corruption that Trump installed into the DOJ before he can repair and restore it back to working for the nation and the American people.

This scandal isn’t going away, and Democrats won’t stop until they get the truth.