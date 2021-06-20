Fox News Gets More Americans Killed Letting Ron Johnson Spread COVID Vaccine Lies

Advertising

Fox News hosted Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday and gave him a platform to spread more deadly COVID vaccine lies.

Video:

This is why Fox News is dangerous and getting Americans killed. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for giving him a platform to push his Russian propaganda-driven COVID vaccine lies. pic.twitter.com/3tsCK7y6Dm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 20, 2021

Sen. Johnson was asked about his recent YouTube for spreading COVID vaccine misinformation, and he answered:

Well, again, just what I’ve been saying for well over a year. I’ve been trying to alert Americans to the fact that there are early treatment options and try and find them. They pulled that off. And, by the way, Maria, if it weren’t for Fox Nation, if you had to rely on YouTube, this segment would be — segment would be immediately censored.

The other thing the media’s ignoring is the early warning signals of the vaccine adverse refect reporting system. We have close to 5,000 deaths, thousands of people with permanent disabilities, 20,000 hospitalizations, and that, quite honestly, compares to less than 200,000 per year in the entire 30-year history of the system with other vaccines. They’re not paying attention, they’re suppressing this information, and the American people are paying the price.

The numbers that Johnson cited came from the VAERS database, which is a publicly open unverified database. The CDC has found no evidence that thousands of Americans have died or been hospitalized after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Sen. Johnson has been spreading this false information, which is also part of a Russian propaganda campaign for months.

By giving Sen. Johnson a platform for his lies and misinformation, Fox News is helping him to kill more Americans by misleading them about the COVID vaccine.