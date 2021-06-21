Sen. Chuck Grassley’s Support Collapses In Iowa As 64% Of Voters Want Him Gone

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Iowa voters have had enough of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) as 64% responded that they want someone new in the Senate.

The Des Moines Register reported on their latest poll:

Nearly two-thirds of likely voters, or 64%, say they think it’s time for someone new to hold Grassley’s seat. Twenty-seven percent say they would reelect Grassley.

…..

That includes a sizable share of Republican likely voters, 37% of whom say they’re ready for someone else. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and 68% of independents say they’re ready for someone new.

Just 51% of Republicans and 23% of Independents would vote to reelect Grassley. Chuck Grassley is one of the many Republican Senators who has bear-hugged Trump and Trumpism, but the numbers in this poll suggest that it doesn’t matter.

Grassley would still be a formidable candidate if he ran again. Grassley has been in the Senate since 1981. There is no other Senator who is more entrenched and understands the deep power of incumbency more than Chuck Grassley.

The vast majority of elected officials, regardless of their age, have a shelf life. Eventually, voters tire of the same faces in the same places.

If Grassley runs again, he could be vulnerable. Republicans have enough trouble on the horizon with have open seats in states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. A fresh face challenger who provides an opportunity to have someone different in the Senate seat could cost Republicans any hope of winning the Senate majority in 2022.

Voters are telling Grassley that it is time to go. If he chooses not to listen, he could help or strengthen the Democratic Senate majority by running again and losing.

If Chuck Grassley doesn’t retire, voters might retire him next November.