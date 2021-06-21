Frank Figliuzzi: Fox Is Pushing FBI Insurrection Conspiracy Theory To Protect GOP Lawmakers Who May Be Involved

Advertising

In the days after the January insurrection, few Conservative lawmakers or media members were willing to defend the rioters. As time has gone on, there has been a push by Republican Reps. and Fox News personalities to downplay the events of that day.

Recently, Tucker Carlson has began hinting that the people arrested for their roles in the riots were actually undercover FBI agents. Frank Figliuzzi had a theory as to why Fox is allowing this.

The former FBI agent began by telling Nicolle Wallace, “Let’s be clear here, we’re not talking about conspiracies that just spontaneously sprung up from the population as they do — urban legends that need to get swatted down or that take on a life of their own — we’re looking at conspiracy as a deliberate strategy.”

Figliuzzi then said of Fox:

“I think that they are frightened out of their minds that the FBI is actually looking at the root causes of this. And we have some confirmation of that because NBC News obtained one of the FBI interview transcripts of one of the January 6 defendants. And low and behold, what is one of the questions they asked him? ‘Do you know anybody in Congress or congressional staffers? “If that is becoming a standardized question under certain circumstances, they have every right to be worried and that’s why we’ll see them continue to plant this cockamamy theory that the FBI did it.”

Frank Figliuzzi says Fox is pushing FBI insurrection conspiracy theory to protect GOP lawmakers who may be involved pic.twitter.com/scmvJouvPS — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 22, 2021