Jen Psaki Schooled Jim Jordan After the Ohio Rep. Complained About Joe Biden on Twitter

Joe Biden is now back in town after his first foreign trip. The president’s trip was markedly different than those of his predecessor. Unlike Donald Trump, who was seen as mostly a joke by foreign leaders, Biden was accepted and embraced.

And many of Biden’s initiatives so far have been popular with the American people. So Republicans have become over reliant on talking points and culture war issues. Jim Jordan attempted to use one of these talking points earlier today and was smacked down by Jen Psaki.

This morning, the Ohio congressman tweeted, “Average gas price: June 2020: $2.21 June 2021: $3.07 President Biden’s economy!”

Of course the gas prices were affected by the pandemic. Gas suppliers lowered prices last year in an effort to encourage people to take to the road. Now that most motorists are back, suppliers are trying to make up for the money they lost last year.

Psaki responded to Jordan, “You forgot to mention that gas prices are the same now as they were in June 2018. Or that this time last year unemployment was 11.1% — today it’s 5.8%.”

You forgot to mention that gas prices are the same now as they were in June 2018. Or that this time last year unemployment was 11.1% — today it’s 5.8%.@POTUS agrees families shouldn’t pay more at the pump – that’s why he’s opposed to GOP proposals to raise the gas tax. https://t.co/tc5cDXrbJR — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) June 21, 2021

The press secretary continued, “The president agrees families shouldn’t pay more at the pump – that’s why he’s opposed to GOP proposals to raise the gas tax.”

Republicans will continue to push their talking points while ignoring the context or nuance behind them. It will be important for Democratic lawmakers to push back on them the same way Psaki did here.